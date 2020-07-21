Millions unemployed, COVID-19 shutdowns, rioting in the streets
Joe Biden’s concern?
“I wish we taught more in our schools about the Islamic faith” pic.twitter.com/spbj9P3lbq
— Jewish Deplorable (Parler: TrumpJew) (@TrumpJew) July 20, 2020
Next step for them , is to include sharia law into USA constitution.
— Sara (@saraghavamian) July 21, 2020
That's crazy and shocking! To what extent a creature can go to get VOTES ! IT will be DOOMSDAY FOR US !
— SAYAN CHATTERJEE (@SAYAN2904) July 21, 2020
Joe Biden speaks to Million Muslim Votes Summit: "Under this administration, we've seen an unconscionable rise in Islamic-phobia." pic.twitter.com/KjbpPgTS7i
— The Hill (@thehill) July 20, 2020
