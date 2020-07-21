annonse

Millions unemployed, COVID-19 shutdowns, rioting in the streets Joe Biden’s concern? “I wish we taught more in our schools about the Islamic faith” pic.twitter.com/spbj9P3lbq — Jewish Deplorable (Parler: TrumpJew) (@TrumpJew) July 20, 2020

annonse

Next step for them , is to include sharia law into USA constitution. — Sara (@saraghavamian) July 21, 2020

That's crazy and shocking! To what extent a creature can go to get VOTES ! IT will be DOOMSDAY FOR US ! — SAYAN CHATTERJEE (@SAYAN2904) July 21, 2020

annonse

Joe Biden speaks to Million Muslim Votes Summit: "Under this administration, we've seen an unconscionable rise in Islamic-phobia." pic.twitter.com/KjbpPgTS7i — The Hill (@thehill) July 20, 2020