Please return your seats and tray tables to the upright position and fasten your seatbelts pic.twitter.com/zqLTzVCnYl
— Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) July 26, 2020
You couldn’t destroy New York City more effectively than DeBlasio if you tried. https://t.co/4ST7H12IEA
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 27, 2020
A protest in #NewYork City in solidarity with #Portland turned into riots on Saturday, with tension escalating between New York Police Department (#NYPD) officers and demonstrators.#USA pic.twitter.com/DLbYIcrdBx
— 5 News Australia (@5NewsAustralia) July 26, 2020
Tegn abonnement eller støtt oss på andre måter hvis du ønsker at Resett skal bestå som en motvekt til de etablerte og statsstøttede mediene i Norge.
Vipps 124526
Bankkonto 1503.94.12826
SMS “Resett” (200,- en gang) til 2474