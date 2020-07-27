annonse

Please return your seats and tray tables to the upright position and fasten your seatbelts pic.twitter.com/zqLTzVCnYl — Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) July 26, 2020

annonse

You couldn’t destroy New York City more effectively than DeBlasio if you tried. https://t.co/4ST7H12IEA — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 27, 2020

A protest in #NewYork City in solidarity with #Portland turned into riots on Saturday, with tension escalating between New York Police Department (#NYPD) officers and demonstrators.#USA pic.twitter.com/DLbYIcrdBx — 5 News Australia (@5NewsAustralia) July 26, 2020

Tegn abonnement eller støtt oss på andre måter hvis du ønsker at Resett skal bestå som en motvekt til de etablerte og statsstøttede mediene i Norge. Vipps 124526

Bankkonto 1503.94.12826

SMS “Resett” (200,- en gang) til 2474