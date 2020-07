annonse

annonse

Donald Trump Jr’s Twitter account has been suspended for 12 hours. This is the best news I've heard all day. 🤣🤣🤣

Great times with @TuckerCarlson last night discussing my recent twitter ban for posting a video of Doctors talking about hydroxychloroquine. Obviously there is no limit to what they will do to push their narrative. pic.twitter.com/fCmfnf5CbI

— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 29, 2020