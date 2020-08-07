annonse
Voldsorganisasjonen Antifa stoppet eldre kvinne fra å slukke brann utenfor politstasjon i Portland.

Da den eldre kvinnen, som gikk med rullator, ville slukke brannen, ble hun hetset av unge Antifa-aktivister i den amerikanske byen Portland.

Det er en ung kvinne som stopper den eldre kvinnen fra å slukke brannen. Hun roper også ACAB (All Cops Are Bastards).

Se video øverst og reaksjoner under.

