Voldsorganisasjonen Antifa stoppet eldre kvinne fra å slukke brann utenfor politstasjon i Portland.

Da den eldre kvinnen, som gikk med rullator, ville slukke brannen, ble hun hetset av unge Antifa-aktivister i den amerikanske byen Portland.

Det er en ung kvinne som stopper den eldre kvinnen fra å slukke brannen. Hun roper også ACAB (All Cops Are Bastards).

Se video øverst og reaksjoner under.

An unknown woman attempts to extinguish fire set by group outside of East Precinct. https://t.co/ThNzfCFjMK — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 7, 2020

Disrepectful! Heartbreaking! — The Real Simple Life (@TheRealSimpleL1) August 7, 2020

The woman in black yells "all cops are bastards" while blocking an elderly from putting out a fire. The irony… guess who is the bastard in this video. #Portland — Sable (@herikaane) August 7, 2020

These elderly ladies should be an inspiration to us all to stand up against this communist mob. — Yodavirus33 (@yodavirus33) August 7, 2020