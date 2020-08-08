annonse

Føderale styrker trekker seg kanskje tilbake i Portland. Det har imidlertid ikke stoppet aktivister fra å provosere.

Forrige helg brente Black Lives Matter- og Antifa-ekstremister det amerikanske flagget og en bibel. Et døgn tidligere hadde ekstremistene satt fyr på et grisehode iført en politihatt.

I videoene under ser man bibelen i full fyr. Vi kan også høre jubel og folk som skriker «Fuck Trump». Bibelbrenningen har ikke fått mye oppmerksomhet i mediene, men på sosiale medier er det sterke reaksjoner.

Why has the Democratic leadership of this city & state not condemned this? They want to defund the police, & they have nothing to say about the burning of the American flag & Bibles. It’s shameful. This is reminiscent of what the Nazis did in the 1930’s. https://t.co/ameMU6XZ2J — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) August 3, 2020

Video of the Bible and Flag burning in Portland last night pic.twitter.com/6e4svIw0CD — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 2, 2020

A lot of “Christians” who were UPSET about President @realDonaldTrump HOLDING UP a Bible in front of a Church in Washington D.C are QUIET about “Protestors” BURNING Bibles in front of a Federal Courthouse in Portland. — Dr.Darrell Scott (@PastorDScott) August 1, 2020

First the statues. Now Bible burnings in Portland, reportedly in front of the federal courthouse. Pray for the conversion of the souls of those engaged in pure evil. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/e6BOqvCbo9 — Thomas W. Carroll (@BostonCathSupt) August 1, 2020

The parallels to history are uncanny at this point…At least 1 of the books burned in Portland last night was a Bible. These people are SICK! From Trumps_Perfection on IG pic.twitter.com/YgrWNDclQw — AllegianceToLiberty (@AllegianceTL) August 2, 2020