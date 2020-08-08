annonse
Føderale styrker trekker seg kanskje tilbake i Portland. Det har imidlertid ikke stoppet aktivister fra å provosere.

Forrige helg brente Black Lives Matter- og Antifa-ekstremister det amerikanske flagget og en bibel. Et døgn tidligere hadde ekstremistene satt fyr på et grisehode iført en politihatt.

Les også: Nye opptøyer av BLM-pøbler i Portland

I videoene under ser man bibelen i full fyr. Vi kan også høre jubel og folk som skriker «Fuck Trump». Bibelbrenningen har ikke fått mye oppmerksomhet i mediene, men på sosiale medier er det sterke reaksjoner.

