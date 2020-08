annonse

Evidently, police are using disproportionate force to disperse protesters. People just stand and wait, and shout "Long Live Belarus!" Police throw explosives. pic.twitter.com/ghMN0HwWsP — Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) August 9, 2020

TW Images of injured protestors brutally attacked by Lukashenko regime police forces. Light explosives thrown at people, severe injuries reported. #Belarus pic.twitter.com/5xKSVfzgx2 — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) August 9, 2020

Minsk, Belarus August 9, 2020 pic.twitter.com/k0ft1RpuSw — Vitalist International (@VitalistInt) August 10, 2020

#WARNING #SHOCKCONTENT scenes from earlier this night, a police van runs over a protestor in Minsk and leaves. #Belarus #Minsk pic.twitter.com/XQwpmhIXQe — Belarus Free Theatre (@BFreeTheatre) August 9, 2020