annonse
Tweet
Share1
Share
annonse

En voldsvideo som viser en svart mann knuse en murstein i bakhodet på en hvit mann skaper sinne.

De som filmer angrepet ler i det mannen ligger livløs på bakken. Videoen skal ha blitt publisert på Instagram av personen som filmer med påskriften «White lives do not matter»

Les også: Antifa og BLM-aktivister hyller drap på Trump-tilhenger

annonse

Se video øverst og reaksjoner under.

annonse

Tegn abonnement eller støtt oss på andre måter hvis du ønsker at Resett skal bestå som en motvekt til de etablerte og statsstøttede mediene i Norge.

Vipps 124526
Bankkonto 1503.94.12826
SMS “Resett” (200,- en gang) til 2474

Tweet
Share1
Share
annonseKjøp Helge Lurås' nye bok her!
Utskriftsvennlig versjon Utskriftsvennlig versjon