En voldsvideo som viser en svart mann knuse en murstein i bakhodet på en hvit mann skaper sinne.
De som filmer angrepet ler i det mannen ligger livløs på bakken. Videoen skal ha blitt publisert på Instagram av personen som filmer med påskriften «White lives do not matter»
Se video øverst og reaksjoner under.
2017 was the year when "punch a Nazi" was endorsed by the media.
Now in 2020 its "attack a white person with a brick because White lives do not matter" pic.twitter.com/wdP2U4Hi3x
— 𝓛𝓾𝓬𝓲𝓭 𝓗𝓾𝓻𝓻𝓲𝓬𝓪𝓷𝓮 #FightBack (@CommiesLmao) August 31, 2020
White man hits black man's brick with his head… hate crime?
(this is just how im trying to get the media to cover this despicable cowardly attack)pic.twitter.com/Kad9phtSDU
— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 31, 2020
Race hate. pic.twitter.com/CEnoLFGBnI
— David Vance (@DVATW) August 31, 2020
A black man runs up to a white man & hits him in the back of the head with a brick in an unprovoked attack.
Where is the media outrage?#WhiteLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/jBCLcdkgOL
— Mark Collett (@MarkACollett) August 31, 2020
Absolutely vile.
Video: “White Lives Don’t Matter” User Posts Video Of Brick Attack In Baltimore… Instagram Does Not Remove It.https://t.co/CtZKEOalrM
Reddithttps://t.co/YZ1uWEkDVz
— Heather Hear (@heather_hear) August 31, 2020
