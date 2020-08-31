annonse

En voldsvideo som viser en svart mann knuse en murstein i bakhodet på en hvit mann skaper sinne.

De som filmer angrepet ler i det mannen ligger livløs på bakken. Videoen skal ha blitt publisert på Instagram av personen som filmer med påskriften «White lives do not matter»

Se video øverst og reaksjoner under.

2017 was the year when "punch a Nazi" was endorsed by the media.

Now in 2020 its "attack a white person with a brick because White lives do not matter" pic.twitter.com/wdP2U4Hi3x

— 𝓛𝓾𝓬𝓲𝓭 𝓗𝓾𝓻𝓻𝓲𝓬𝓪𝓷𝓮 #FightBack (@CommiesLmao) August 31, 2020