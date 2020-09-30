annonse

Antifa is a domestic terrorist organisation. Far from condemning them, Biden says “they’re just an idea”. Disgraceful. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) September 30, 2020

Joe Biden says that "Antifa is an idea, not an organization." pic.twitter.com/yv1qBpl2vP — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 30, 2020

The mere notion that "white supremacists" have contributed anything to the last 5 months of rioting, looting and violence in comparison to BLM & Antifa is patently ludicrous. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) September 30, 2020