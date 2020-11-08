Netanyahu ser fram til Biden-samarbeid, og kaller den påtroppende amerikanske presidenten en nær venn av Israel, skriver NTB.
– Jeg ser fram til å jobbe med dere begge for å styrke den unike alliansen mellom USA og Israel, skrev Netanyahu på Twitter.
Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Joe, we’ve had a long & warm personal relationship for nearly 40 years, and I know you as a great friend of Israel. I look forward to working with both of you to further strengthen the special alliance between the U.S. and Israel.
— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) November 8, 2020
Netanyahu takker Trump for det gode forholdet han har hatt til staten Israel og for det personlige vennskapet.
Thank you @realDonaldTrump for the friendship you have shown the state of Israel and me personally, for recognizing Jerusalem and the Golan, for standing up to Iran, for the historic peace accords and for bringing the American-Israeli alliance to unprecedented heights.
— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) November 8, 2020
Tegn abonnement eller støtt oss på andre måter hvis du ønsker at Resett skal bestå som en motvekt til de etablerte og statsstøttede mediene i Norge.
Vipps 124526
Bankkonto 1503.94.12826
SMS “Resett” (200,- en gang) til 2474