Israels statsminister Benjamin Netanyahu. Foto: AP / NTB scanpix
Netanyahu ser fram til Biden-samarbeid, og kaller den påtroppende amerikanske presidenten en nær venn av Israel, skriver NTB.

– Jeg ser fram til å jobbe med dere begge for å styrke den unike alliansen mellom USA og Israel, skrev Netanyahu på Twitter.

Netanyahu takker Trump for det gode forholdet han har hatt til staten Israel og for det personlige vennskapet.

