annonse

annonse

Netanyahu ser fram til Biden-samarbeid, og kaller den påtroppende amerikanske presidenten en nær venn av Israel, skriver NTB.

– Jeg ser fram til å jobbe med dere begge for å styrke den unike alliansen mellom USA og Israel, skrev Netanyahu på Twitter.

Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Joe, we’ve had a long & warm personal relationship for nearly 40 years, and I know you as a great friend of Israel. I look forward to working with both of you to further strengthen the special alliance between the U.S. and Israel.

— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) November 8, 2020