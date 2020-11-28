annonse

På onsdag innleverte Sidney Powell sitt lenge varslede søksmål mot guvernøren i Georgia, med krav om at valgresultatet forkastes. Dominion avviser alle påstander rettet mot deres system.

Det er et 104-siders søksmål at Powell oppsummerer forhold hun mener taler for å forkaste resultatet hvor Joe Biden er sertifisert med 12.670 flere stemmer enn Trump. Det har nå vært holdt to omtellinger for hånd i Georgia.

I søksmålet refereres det blant annet til Dominions brukermanual som angivelig åpner for manipulering. Powell henviser også til statistiske analyser som angivelig skal vise at det «må ha foregått valgjuks».

Dominion har publisert en punkt-for-punkt tilbakevisning av de anklagene som fremkommer i søksmålet rettet mot dem. Selskapet avviser kategorisk alle anklager.

I innledningen kaller de anklagene «en bisarr valgkonspirasjon» som «hvis det var mulig, ville nødvendiggjort deltakelse fra tusenvis av deltakere, inkludert folkevalgte, tverrpolitiske valgfunksjonærer, tusenvis av frivillige valgdagsobservatører på tusenvis av valglokaler, flere offentlige kontrollinstanser på delstats- og føderalt nivå, samt private serviceselskaper og uavhengige revisorer (auditors). Dette skjedde simpelhen ikke,» skriver de.

Dominion skriver vider at søksmålet er «full av feil». De henviser til at systemet er godt av U.S Election Assistance Commission (EAC) og at det er sjekket og kontrollert av er rekke instanser.

De hevder også at Dominions system etterlater seg papir spor (paper trail) noe som gjør at uregelmessigheter ville blitt fanget opp i den manuelle opptellingen som har funnet sted.

Her er punktene Dominion påpeker i original, engelsk versjon:

Dominion was not “founded by oligarchs and dictators.” It was founded in Toronto, Canada, and it is now a proud nonpartisan American company. Dominion has attested to its ownership—under penalty of perjury—to local, state, and federal agencies, including the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which includes all U.S. national security agencies.

Dominion is not, and never has been, owned by Smartmatic. Neither has Smartmatic ever been a subsidiary of Dominion, as the complaint asserts. Dominion is an entirely separate company—they do not collaborate in any way and have no affiliate relationships or financial ties. Dominion does not use Smartmatic. These are all facts verifiable in the public record as well as in regulatory and legal filings.

Dominion has no ties to the Venezuelan government, nor any other foreign government, including China and Iran. Dominion has never participated in any elections in Venezuela and has no connection or relationship with the now deceased former Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez. Other companies have serviced elections in Venezuela, but Dominion is not one of them.

Dominion does not have operations in Germany including an “Office of the General Counsel.”

Dominion Voting Systems are in fact auditable—and are audited and tested regularly by multiple government agencies and independent third parties. All electronic devices used in the U.S. must be designed to be audited.

Dominion’s system does in fact include a paper ballot backup to verify results. In fact, thousands of elections officials in Georgia just completed the largest vote recount in American history using the paper ballots produced by Dominion devices.

Dominion’s system cannot be manipulated by a technician in the way Powell alleges. This has been confirmed by the government agencies that have certified Dominion equipment.

Despite repeated counts and audits, there is no evidence of any kind that any voting system deleted, lost, or changed votes in Georgia, or in any of the other 28 states that use Dominion devices. Certifications and audits have instead shown the accuracy, transparency, and reliability of Dominion’s systems.

The federal government agency that oversees U.S. election security verified that there is no evidence that this election was in any way compromised. In fact, they have called it the most secure election in American history.

Servers that run Dominion software are located in local election offices, and data never leaves the control of local election officials.

There were no “glitches” with Dominion’s voting systems, and no unauthorized or last-minute software updates occurred.

There were no “data breaches” of Dominion software by anyone, let alone rogue foreign actors.

Human errors did occur in some counties but were resolved quickly by county officials before the canvass process.

Votes are not processed outside the United States. Votes are counted and reported by county and state election officials—not by Dominion, or any other election technology company.

Election safeguards—from testing and certification of voting systems to canvassing and auditing—prevent malicious actors from tampering with results.

