Facebook vil begynne å fjerne innlegg som inneholder det selskapet selv vurderer som «falske påstander om koronavaksinen», varsler selskapet torsdag.

«Facebook er rammet av en egen nett-pandemi av falske påstander om koronaviruset, men i forbindelse med utrullingen av koronavaksiner, tar nettstedet nå grep,» skriver NTB.

– I løpet av de neste ukene vil vi begynne med å fjerne falske påstander om vaksinene, som er blitt tilbakevist av helseeksperter, skriver Facebook i en uttalelse.

Praksisen vil gjelde både på Facebook og Instagram. Facebook viser blant annet til påstander om at vaksiner inneholder mikrochiper som eksempel på hva som vil bli fjernet.

Samtidig som de da skal fjerne «feilinformasjon» skal de aktivt promoterer kilder de selv mener har autoritet på feltet.

Her er hele uttalelsen på engelsk:

Given the recent news that COVID-19 vaccines will soon be rolling out around the world, over the coming weeks we will start removing false claims about these vaccines that have been debunked by public health experts on Facebook and Instagram. This is another way that we are applying our policy to remove misinformation about the virus that could lead to imminent physical harm. This could include false claims about the safety, efficacy, ingredients or side effects of the vaccines. For example, we will remove false claims that COVID-19 vaccines contain microchips, or anything else that isn’t on the official vaccine ingredient list. We will also remove conspiracy theories about COVID-19 vaccines that we know today are false: like specific populations are being used without their consent to test the vaccine’s safety. We will not be able to start enforcing these policies overnight. Since it’s early and facts about COVID-19 vaccines will continue to evolve, we will regularly update the claims we remove based on guidance from public health authorities as they learn more.

We will also continue to help people stay informed about these vaccines by promoting authoritative sources of information through our COVID-19 Information Center.

