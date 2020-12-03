annonse

Rep. Cynthia A. Johnson accuses witness in Michigan State Senate Committee on Oversight of LYING about her testimony re: 2020 election fraud.

Her response is a mic drop moment.

“If it is truth, you can ask me in the middle of the night and it would still be the same.” pic.twitter.com/lUiwMhN7G1

