Michigan høring om påstått velgersvindel.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2020
Rep. Cynthia A. Johnson anklager vitne i Michigan State Senate Committee for å lyve om hennes vitnesbyrd.
Rep. Cynthia A. Johnson accuses witness in Michigan State Senate Committee on Oversight of LYING about her testimony re: 2020 election fraud.
Her response is a mic drop moment.
“If it is truth, you can ask me in the middle of the night and it would still be the same.” pic.twitter.com/lUiwMhN7G1
— crabcrawler (@crabcrawler1) December 3, 2020
D-Rep Cynthia Johnson gets SHUTDOWN THROWING a FIT at WITNESS speaking FACTS. Michigan House Hearing – YouTube
