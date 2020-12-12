annonse

USAs høyesterett har avvist søksmålet fra myndighetene i Texas, som ba domstolen ugyldiggjøre resultatene fra presidentvalget i fire vippestater.

Delstaten Texas er ikke en fornærmet part i en annen stats utøvelse av sine valg, erklærer høyesterett i sin avvisning av søksmålet.

«The State of Texas’s motion for leave to file a bill of complaint is denied for lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution,» heter det i uttalelsen fra Høyesterett.

Og videre:

«Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections.»

Høyesterett i USA avviste søksmålet uten å åpne for en høring av saken. To av de ni dommerne tok dissens og mente søksmålet burde bli hørt. Det var Samuel Alito og Clarence Thomas.

Alito uttalte følgende ifølge Breitbart:

“In my view, we do not have the discretion to deny the filing of a bill of complaint in a case that falls within our original jurisdiction,” Alito wrote, arguing that he would grant the motion to file the bill of complaint.

But Alito signaled he would not have granted the state of Texas the ability to halt the election certification as the challenge requested.

“I would therefore grant the motion to file the bill of complaint but would not grant other relief, and I express no view on any other issue,” he concluded.

Ingen av de tre dommerne utnevnt av Donald Trump, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh, and Neil Gorsuch, stilte seg bak at søksmålet burde bli hørt.

