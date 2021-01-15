annonse

Statsadvokaten i Texas har arrestert Rachel Rodriguez for valgsvindel etter avsløringer fra Project Veritas.

Project Veritas er et frivillig foretak som driver undercover-journalistikk for å avsløre korrupsjon og svindel. De publiserte en video på sine nettsider 28. oktober i fjor der Rodriguez skrøt av at dommere og lovgivere var i lomma på henne, og at hun har sanket 3 500 stemmer for Biden mot betaling.

BREAKING: Ballot Chaser Reveals MASSIVE Voter Fraud To Elect @JoeBiden ‘Some of my Republicans are precinct chairs that cannot be known…They want to help Biden’ “For the entire team I’m looking at…$55,000″ “$55k for 5k votes, top of the ticket, Hegar/Biden”#RiggedElection pic.twitter.com/76qePEuOYR — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 28, 2020



Nå er Rodriguez arrestert og siktet for valgsvindel, ulovlig stemmegivning, illegal bistand til poststemming og ulovlig besittelse av en offisiell stemmeseddel.

Texas’ statsadvokat Ken Paxton sier på sine hjemmesider at de har solide bevis og at Rodriguez kan få opptil 20 års fengsel.

– Mange fortsetter å påstå at det ikke forekommer valgjuks. Vi har alltid visst at en slik påstand er falsk og villedende, og idag har vi ytterligere solide bevis, skriver Paxton.

Her er uttalelsen hans på engelsk:

«Many continue to claim that there’s no such thing as election fraud. We’ve always known that such a claim is false and misleading, and today we have additional hard evidence. This is a victory for election integrity and a strong signal that anyone who attempts to defraud the people of Texas, deprive them of their vote, or undermine the integrity of elections will be brought to justice,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The shocking and blatantly illegal action documented by Project Veritas demonstrates a form of election fraud my office continually investigates and prosecutes. I am fiercely committed to ensuring the voting process is secure and fair throughout the state, and my office is prepared to assist any Texas county in combating this insidious, un-American form of fraud.»

