annonse

annonse

Se den første telefonsamtalen mellom USAs president Joe Biden og Natos generalsekretær Jens Stoltenberg.

It’s been a busy first week of calls with foreign leaders, and yesterday I spoke with NATO Secretary General @JensStoltenberg. I reiterated my strong commitment to NATO and to working together to tackle the shared challenges we face. pic.twitter.com/rXhP8m5QvO

— President Biden (@POTUS) January 27, 2021