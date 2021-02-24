annonse

annonse

En mann ble angrepet av flere personer da han veivet et flagg med påskriften «Trump 2024» på en isbane i New York.

The party of unity !! People cheering as my friend @dioncini was attacked in Wollman Rink in Central Park for waving a Trump 2024 flag !! pic.twitter.com/8Wj5QOyFQs

I was attacked at Trump Wollman Rink in Central Park, just for raising a Trump 2024 flag. @DonaldJTrumpJr @EricTrump @DanScavino @parscale @RealTina40 #Trump2024 #SaveAmerica pic.twitter.com/e96POm70yV

The Wollman Ice Rink in Central Park is closing down today, city is terminating all four Trump Organization contracts.

“Trump has been impeached from operating the ice rink,” de Blasio spokesman said.

One Trump supporter was tackled while skiing with huge Trump 2024 flag. pic.twitter.com/S9mrnsbW7m

— @SCOOTERCASTER (FNTV) (@ScooterCasterNY) February 22, 2021