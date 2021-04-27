annonse

annonse

Flere tusen møtte opp til corona-demonstrasjon i London i helgen.

🚨 | NEW: Anti-lockdown protest in London today pic.twitter.com/8IHy42LXPU — Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) April 24, 2021

annonse

Right now in #London thousands of people protest due to the Lockdown mesures. pic.twitter.com/FxZ3j2THf3 — El American (@ElAmerican_) April 24, 2021

Demonstrators took to the streets of London to march in an anti-lockdown ‘Unite for Freedom’ protest pic.twitter.com/xH0zpY87U5 — TRT World (@trtworld) April 24, 2021

Superb speeded-up video of yesterday’s anti-lockdown protest in London gives a true grasp of the sheer numbers who marched for freedom Great work by ⁦@richardcings⁩ 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/M2ICUIuNg8 — Martin Daubney (@MartinDaubney) April 25, 2021

Tegn abonnement eller støtt oss på andre måter hvis du ønsker at Resett skal bestå som en motvekt til de etablerte og statsstøttede mediene i Norge. Vipps 124526

Bankkonto 1503.94.12826

SMS “Resett” (200,- en gang) til 2474