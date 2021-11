annonse

annonse

En mann drept.

Søndag kveld eksploderte en sprengladning i en drosje utenfor et sykehus i storbyen Liverpool, England.

Eksplosjonen inntraff straks etter at bilen var stanset foran Women’s Hospital.

#LATEST | Officers in Merseyside have arrested three men – aged 29, 26 & 21 – in the #Kensington area of #Liverpool under the Terrorism Act.

Counter Terrorism Police North West is continuing to work closely with colleagues at @MerseyPolice as our investigation continues at pace.

— Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) November 14, 2021