Ifølge Pentagon og USAs utenriksdepartement, planla Russland å iscenesette og filme et angrep fra det ukrainske militæret enten på russisk territorium eller mot russisktalende mennesker i det østlige Ukraina.

I videoen under blir pressetalsmann Ned Price i State Department konfrontert av en reporter fra Associated Press, Matt Lee, som ber om konkrete bevis for påstandene.

Det følger deretter en interessant utveksling mellom de to der Price hevder han har lagt fram avgradert informasjon om det, mens reporterer sier at det eneste han har lagt frem er påstander og «hans egne ord». APs Lee ber om bevis.

State Department’s Ned Price gets into heated exchange with reporter over Russia allegation The spokesman accused the Associated Press reporter, Matt Lee, of having trust issues with U.S. government intelligence after he pressed for evidence on the claim Russia was planning to make a propaganda video to justify war with Ukraine.

Fox News har lagt ut en transkripsjon av deler av samtalen. Matt Lee beskylder Price for å bevege seg i «Alex Jones land».

“Well, that’s quite a mouthful there,” Lee said. “Well, you’ve made an allegation that they might do that. Have they actually done it?”

“What we know, Matt, is what … I have just said. That they have engaged in this activity,” Price responded.

“What activity?” Lee said, louder.

Price went on to say that it wasn’t the first time “we have made these reports public.”

Lee responded, “What report public?”

“You have shown no evidence to confirm that … What is the evidence? I mean, this is like ‘crisis actors,’ really? This is like Alex Jones territory you’re getting into. What evidence do you have to support the idea that there is some propaganda film in the making?” Lee continued.

Price then said that the information came from U.S. intelligence and was declassified.

“Okay, well, … where is it? Where is this information?”

Price responded by asking Lee if he would want a printed-out transcript of the briefing.

“That’s not evidence, that’s you saying it,” Lee responded.”I would like to see some proof that … shows that the Russians are doing that.”

“I’m sorry, you don’t like the content,” Price responded. ” I’m sorry you are doubting the information that is in the possession of the U.S. government.”

Price’s comment led to backlash on Twitter, with reporters pointing out that the AP reporter was just doing his job.

Hendelsen er kommentaret og lagt ut på Twitter.

"I am sorry you are doubting the information that is in the possession of the U.S. government." It's a journalist's job to question "the information that is in the possession of the U.S. government" https://t.co/IuY6t2DQNQ — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) February 3, 2022

